A community stalwart has taken over the reins as president of a Lynn Rotary Club.

Derek Harvey, who ran the St Faith's Youth Club for 30 years with his wife Linda, was a trainer of youth leaders across West Norfolk, and has given considerable support to local charities, is the new president of the Rotary Club of King's Lynn from January to June.

Mr Harvey also started his own company in Lynn, Office Wise, with Linda in 1997, from which he retired two years ago, and was a former chairman of Festival Too.

Rotary Club of King's Lynn's new president Derek Harvey and president elect Mel Robson

Having been in the Rotary Club since 1989, Mr Harvey has been encouraging the planting of purple crocuses to draw attention to the club's campaign to eradicate polio for the last decade.