Community support helps Swaffham family’s appeal surpass £10k mark

An appeal to help a family in Swaffham support their teenage son through a bone marrow transplant has now surpassed £10,000.

Archie Ramshaw, 14, has a rare type of anaemia that affects the production of healthy red blood cells within his bone marrow, which he was diagnosed with in 2010.

His parents Craig and Theresa set up a fundraising page in January to help with the associated costs of supporting Archie through a bone marrow transplant, which he is due to have this year.

With help from numerous individuals and organisations, the appeal has now surpassed £10,000.

Swaffham and District Lions is one such group, which recently donated £500.

A spokesman said: “The Lions are also looking at ways of supporting Archie and his family during his time with treatment, with further donations of time or money.”

The Nicholas Hamond Academy, where Archie is a student, have also organised several weeks of events to raise money.

Their campaign began on Friday, March 9 with staff wearing wigs and creating a “noisy welcome” to school.

To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/archiesanaemia.