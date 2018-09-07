Community to benefit from successful show in Sporle

Group organisers Gwen Lumsden, Pam Rodie Carol Taylor, Dawn Boyce and Beverley Broad with Carol Bexton (3991163)

Home-grown fruit and vegetables and handmade souvenirs were all part of Sporle Community Centre’s Produce, Flower and Craft show on Sunday.

Now in its second year, the event was raising money to support two village projects, the Playing Filed Improvement Fund as well as overall village enhancements.

Event co-organiser Dawn Boyce said: “It is to try and get some better equipment for the younger children’s play area and also to do some very essential repairs on our sports pavilion.

“We are absolutely delighted with the response. We’ve had a lot of entries and a super amount of people have come to look round.”

There was a number of items available to buy including home-grown fruit and vegetables, home-baked cakes, jams and preserves, artworks, crafts, among more.

Children were also invited to take part a number of competitions.

Ms Boyce added: “There is a very neglected little corner of the village on Bunker’s Hill, next to the bus stop, which was terribly overgrown.

“We’ve cleared it all, we’ve improved the soil and in a couple of weeks time we are going to replant it with some drought resistant, bearing in mind the summer we have just had, wildlife friendly, low maintenance plants so that everybody can enjoy it.”

Last year’s inaugural show raised just under £300 towards village causes, and organisers say Sunday’s response was so successful that the group is hoping to exceed last year’s takings.