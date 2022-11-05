A graduate from Walpole Highway is keen to start a community transport scheme to take people to and from foodbanks.

Remi Clark, who has recently graduated from Nottingham University, aims to offer a transport service for those who use Lynn or Wisbech foodbanks.

The former Wisbech Grammar School student is also looking for volunteers with a car who can provide lifts to those in the community to make it easier for them to access a foodbank.

Remi Clark is keen to help the community with a transport scheme delivering foodbank items to those in need

She said: “I feel a community-led project such as this can have a great impact on local people, especially when some this winter are going to choose between heating and food.”

Helen Gilbert, project manager at the Trussell Trust foodbank, based in St Margaret’s Lane, said: “As an independent volunteer, Remi’s idea is to help the foodbank by transporting people here and she is looking for volunteers with vehicles.”

Remi said: “I would be helping our ageing people in the community, to have that community spirit and to do this would be beneficial to the Walpoles.”

Helen Gilbert and Noel McGivern outside the Lynn foodbank base

“So much needs to be done on a local level and this would also provide social interaction and provide transport, particularly coming into winter.

“Both the Wisbech and King’ Lynn Trussell Trust branches feed into the local Walpole community.

“I had the privilege of visiting the Lynn branch to meet Helen, and see first hand the important, and tireless, work they do. My idea is to have a community led volunteer transport scheme.

“Anyone who is interested and who has a car would take people from the Walpole area to either the Lynn or Wisbech foodbank.”

For further information about volunteering or if in need of the transport service contact Remi Clark on 07808 061457.

The foodbank referral online form and Citizen’s Advice at the Trussell Trust can be found at https://kingslynn.foodbank.org.uk/