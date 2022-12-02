Judges are busy making important decisions on who will make it as the three finalists in the Mayor’s Business Awards environmental category.

It is a tough call with many worthy entries in the running for the title sponsored by West Norfolk Council.

One of the judges, Cllr Paul Kunes, cabinet member for environment and CO2 reduction, has said there’s been a huge number of applicants this year.

From left: James Ingham (UPP) Cllr Paul Kumes. King's Lynn Mayor Lesley Bambridge. Karl Langham (CCF) Sharon Marriot (Iliffe Media) Rebakah Chilvers (Lynn News Head of News) Helen Peak (MSL) Paula James (Mars Group) Luke Avis (Mars Group).

He said: “It is early days of getting applications but so far we have had a lot of entrants.

“There are so many different ideas too. It is not just solar panels - lots of businesses are investing in wind turbines and new machinery.”

He added: “There is one business I really like so far, but I’m not saying who it is.”

Cllr Kunes explained that there are many reasons why businesses should aim to become more environmentally friendly.

He said: “There are lots of reasons to be more environmentally friendly other than cutting on CO2.

“Reducing energy input can make you save on your energy bills. We are really pleased to be sponsoring this award for the second year running.”