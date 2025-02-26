A developer is still fighting to be allowed to turn part of a Grade II-listed building in Lynn into flats, after its bid was refused.

Last year, West Norfolk Council twice rejected Gain SPVKL’s applications to convert former offices into four flats on the first and second floors of Bishops Lynn House on the Tuesday Market Place.

The company first sought to change a section of the historic building into four flats, and then three.

Bishop's House on the Tuesday Market Place in Lynn

However, the borough council rejected the proposals as they are “not considered to be acceptable”.

After being refused permission again, Gain SPVKL has now appealed to the Planning Inspectorate – the Government department which presides over planning disputes – to overturn the decision.

In a letter submitted to the officials, an agent working for the developer questioned concerns that it would harm the fabric of the building.

The firm has also said it will be unable to find future tenants for the empty offices due to a lack of toilets.

However, the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings has continued its reservations about the potential harm to the fabric of the building.

The original application was turned down due to the planned accommodation being “small, cramped and in some instances lacking appropriate natural light as a result of poor design”.

The council had also expressed concerns about noise generated from town centre events, such as Festival Too, and the impact this would have on people living in the flats.

Additional reporting by Kris Johnston