Contractors have been appointed to build a multi-million pound unit at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Last week, borough councillors unanimously approved plans for a new £12.5 million endoscopy facility at the Gayton Road site.

And now, Cheshire-based construction and engineering firm MTX Contracts has been given the task of building the unit, which is expected to open next spring. Preparatory works have already begun.

MTX Contracts has been given the contract to build a new Endoscopy Unit at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (53718063)

MTX has previously worked with the hospital on an extension to its accident and emergency unit, plus extra office space.

Managing director David Hartley said they were "thrilled" to have been given the work.

He said: “I’m incredibly proud of the MTX team, as this is testament to their ongoing hard work and expertise.

“The new facility will enable all endoscopies to take place in a fit for purpose hi-tech environment.”

Nichola Hunter, the QEH's associate director of estates and facilities, said: “We’re pleased to be working with MTX on a new state-of-the-art Endoscopy Unit.

“It is one of a number of important projects underway as we invest in modernising our hospital to further improve the experience of our patients, their families and staff.”

Hospital officials told the planning committee that the unit project was critical to supporting the bid for a new building.