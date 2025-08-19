A new town centre bar would offer “classic Irish charm” with a strong focus on live music, according to those proposing it.

Plans to open a new bar and live music venue at 105 Norfolk Street in Lynn have been submitted to West Norfolk Council.

It can now be revealed that Encore Venues is the company behind the exciting scheme, and that it would name the venue The Encore.

The bar would offer ‘something different from the club and DJ scene’ according to Encore Venues. Picture: Kris Johnston

It would be housed in a former pre-loved clothing store, which currently has its windows white-washed.

Lee Rowbotham, a director at the company, told the Lynn News: “Live music will be at the focus of what we do - from acoustic solo sessions to band performances - offering something different from the club and DJ scene.

“We won’t be hosting late-night DJ sets or club-style events. Instead, we aim to provide a relaxed, social space where great drinks and great music come together.

“We believe there’s a real gap in the town for this kind of venue - something fresh that doesn’t compete with or intrude on existing nightclubs, but instead complements the wider nightlife offering.”

Mr Rowbotham says cocktails will be made by trained and experienced mixologists, using quality ingredients and proper techniques with “no shortcuts”.

“Think ‘classic Irish bar charm meets the creativity of a modern cocktail lounge’,” he added.

“We’re confident there’s space in the community, and we look forward to bringing something new and needed to the town.”

The application was submitted to the borough council on Friday, and is currently under review.