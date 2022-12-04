Lynn-based firm Williams Refrigeration has donated a Jade refrigerator cabinet to a food bank run by the Friends of Eastgate Academy.

Friends of Eastgate Academy is a charitable committee chaired by teaching assistant Karen Mason, which runs a food bank aimed at helping those in need.

Without access to refrigeration equipment, they had only been able to offer dry or tinned goods.

Tracey Dean, one of the members of Friends of Eastgate Academy, reached out to the company to ask if they would be able to help.

More than happy to get involved in charitable efforts in its local community, the food bank recently took delivery of the Jade cabinet from Bawo Koroma, quality control manager for Williams.

The new equipment will enable the food bank to keep a range of fresh products and allow them to provide a greater variety of healthy food to those who rely on it.

Bawo Koroma said: “Everyone is feeling the pinch at the moment, and it is important to help those who are struggling.

“The work Eastgate Academy’s food bank does is vital in supporting families and people in need.

“Williams is proud of being a Lynn company and will always support the local community where it can.”