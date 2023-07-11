A Lynn-based refrigeration company has donated a fridge to a cafe in the town that supports people with their mental health and wellbeing.

Williams Refrigeration has presented a refrigeration cabinet, worth around £3,000, to the Steam House Café in Lynn.

Operated by regional charity Access Community Trust, the High Street mental health and wellbeing hub offers holistic support, therapies and activities during the day and urgent assistance and appointments in the evening, including one-to-one counselling.

Williams Refrigeration donates a fridge to the Steam House Café to support people with their mental health and wellbeing

Georgina Clark, who is HR manager at Williams, became aware of STEAM (Support, Transform, Eat and Educate, Aspire, Motivate) through her support work with staff.

“Mental health has rightly been taken much more seriously in recent years,” she said.

“I had heard about the Steam House Café and went along to see for myself what they offer.

Stephanie and Holly Bridges in the STEAM House Cafe

“The café provides a brilliant service. It’s wonderful because as well as offering a walk-in service staffed by mental health support workers, the counselling takes place in a very relaxed, café-style environment, which is where our fridge came in.”

Holly Bridges, the crisis café’s service manager at Lynn, said that STEAM’s customer base has grown significantly since it opened.

“It has become a beacon of hope for the growing number of local people who are facing wellbeing challenges,” she said.

“This welcome donation from Williams Refrigeration not only allows us to provide a greater range of food and drinks for those visiting us, it also shows that, as a local business, the company recognises the importance of the vital service the STEAM team provides.”

Other than needing a bigger fridge, another problem in which the café faced was a lack of space.

“They needed more chilled storage, but they didn’t have a whole lot of room,” Georgina said.

“Our team found the answer for them in the Jade J500U – it fits their bill perfectly.

“What’s more, our transport partner, GE-BE, agreed to deliver and install the fridge to the café for free, so big thanks to them as well.”

The Steam House Café is a free to access mental health and wellbeing service that provides non-judgemental support at 102 High Street, Lynn, daily from 11am.

For more information visit steamhousecafes.co.uk, call 01553 401831 or pop in.

Williams Refrigeration is based in Lynn and offers a comprehensive range of commercial refrigeration including gastronorm cabinets and counters, specialist bakery equipment, coldrooms, multidecks and blast chillers.

To learn more about Williams’ extensive product range visit williams-refrigeration.co..uk

Reporting by Sophie-Louise Collins