King’s Lynn company West Norfolk Glass is to appear on national television.

By Sue Irving
Published: 14:22, 06 March 2024

A King’s Lynn firm is making its television debut with a new commercial.

West Norfolk Glass, which has traded for 57 years and is a Which? Trusted Trader, is to appear on national television.

The second-generation family firm, which was launched by John Parker in 1967 and is today run by his sons Geoff and Philip, has a showroom at Hardwick Narrows.

An image from the TV advertisement
The advert first aired last week and managing director Geoff said: “When the opportunity to advertise our business with Sky came up, we decided this would be a great way to showcase West Norfolk Glass and our wide range of high-quality glazing solutions.

“We are extremely proud to be a Which? Trusted Trader and the advertisement gives us the opportunity to let more people know that we have the consumer badge of confidence behind us.

“We’ve launched a new website at the start of the year and hope people watching the TV ad are inspired to visit and speak to our team for help with their home improvements.”

