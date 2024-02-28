A King's Lynn company has renewed its long-term sponsorship of Chatteris fighter Jordan GIll.

Jordan Fitness has sponsored super featherweight Gill for more than a decade, watching his career develop and evolve from the age of 17.

"I’m delighted to re-sign my long-standing deal with Jordan Fitness,” said Gill, 29.

“It’s been a great journey from the very start of my professional career, winning multiple titles along the way, and I look forward to winning more with their support.”

Zak Pitt, from Jordan Fitness, said: “We are thrilled to now be able to share the news that we have again renewed our sponsorship with professional boxer, Jordan Gill.

Zak Pitt, of Jordan Fitness, pictured with Chatteris super featherweight Jordan Gill. Picture: Michael Fysh Photography

"For more than 10 years now, we have watched him develop as an athlete and make his mark in the boxing world.

"It has proved to be a fantastic relationship for us both personally and professionally and we are thrilled to continue to support him as he makes his move for a world title in 2024.”

Gill won his WBA International Super Featherweight title fight against Michael Conlan in Ireland on December 2, 2023, and will now face Zelfa Barrett at the AO Arena in Manchester on April 13.

For tickets visit www.jordangillboxing.co.uk

