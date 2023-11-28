A logistics company has announced business changes that will showcase all the services it has to offer, including new technology to speed up ‘dock-to-stock’ times.

Southgate Global, formerly Southgate Packaging, wants to communicate to customers the full range of services that it provides as it continues to grow.

Based at Sterling House in Lynn, Southgate employs more than 60 people and has recently invested in an international leadership team, which it hopes will drive the company forward.

Dan Braiser, CEO. Picture: Southgate Global

It serves some 20 countries around the world, supporting sectors including third-party logistics, e-commerce, retail, post and parcel, and general manufacturing.

Dan Brasier, who became the firm’s new CEO earlier this year, said: “Southgate has grown at a significant pace over recent years, with record sales and turnover.

“During this time, the brand has built up a strong reputation as a leading packaging equipment and consumables company, being able to meet all our customers’ key packaging needs with end-to-end solutions. However, in doing so, we have also become one of the best-kept secrets in operational logistics and fulfilment.

“What we have grown to realise is, that even our customers are unaware of our full offering at Southgate. This extends way beyond simply being one of the best product suppliers in the business.”

Dan explained that a repositioning is required to highlight their product offering and the key services that Southgate Global offers.

These include its ‘Technical Services offer’ which maintains, repairs and repurposes its customers’ equipment even if it has not been supplied by Southgate. In addition, it now offers design and development, sourcing, and even Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) legislative compliance advice.

Additionally, the company is working to improve ‘dock-to-stock’ times by encouraging others to switch to Mobile-Powered Workstations (MPWs), which they claim can cut costs by £5,691 per year.

The workstation is essentially a mobile desk with a battery which allows appliances to stay plugged in on the move. Each station comes with two 16-hour power packs which are interchangeable.

The Mobile Powered Workstation can cut business costs by £5,691 per year. Picture: Southgate Global

It aims to increase efficiency, increase health and safety and reduce IT costs.

Phil O’Driscoll, head of innovation and new product development, said: “We are witnessing an increasing number of customers turning to us for solutions to move receipts and shipments off their loading bays and into stock as quickly as possible.

“If you’ve got a product waiting to be received, it has multiple impacts, including inventory turns, customer service and order cycle times. Not to mention the problems it causes with space issues and congestion at the dock and in the warehouse.”