A Lynn company which produces millions of packets of microwave rice has been credited for its sustainable work.

MARS Food UK, which has a site in Lynn that produces the likes of Ben’s Rice and Dolmio sauces across the country and Europe, was crowned Environmental Champion at this year’s West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

Apprentice Conor Clark also won the Trainee of the Year award.

Dee Simon, health and safety technician at MARS, explained how it’s both the little and big things the firm does to remain as environmentally friendly as possible.

She said: “It's also about those marginal gains, working on those little wins, from sensors in the meeting rooms to turning the lights off when we are not in there.

“We do the big hitters but we don’t forget the little things as well.”

As a company, MARS aims to be Net Zero by 2050. This means they aim to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases due to human activities and removals of these gases are in balance.

Samuel Green, product manager, added: “All the power is at the local sites.

“We invest in our utilities, our boilers have been replaced.”

MARS were up against, Goodwins Hall Care Home and Springwood High School - both in Lynn - to achieve this award.

Dee added: “We’re quite surprised to win actually, when you’re up against a school and a care home, there is some very strong competition out there.

“What we try and emphasise is, that although we are Mars and we are a massive organisation, we very much run as individual businesses at each site. We have the autonomy to do what we want - to an extent.”

