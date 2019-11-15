Competition for under-12s! Your chance to turn on giant starlight that towers into the King's Lynn sky

Do you want to start your Christmas by getting all lit up? Then Greenyard Frozen UK is offering your child the chance to pull that switch.

Every year the run up to the big day is signalled in Lynn by the appearance of the giant star on the top of thee coldstore on the Hardwick Industrial Estate (formerly called Pinguin).

Last year India Summerose Lowry was the lucky winner and had a wonderful time flicking the switch and seeing the star light up.

Christmas Lights Switch on at Greenyard Frozen UK, King's Lynn

This year it could be you as the Lynn News teams up with Greenyard to offer the opportunity. And all you need to do is be able to draw.

The competition is open to everyone under 12 and the switch on is on Monday, December 2 so entrants must be available on that day at 4pm.

The theme for the picture is “Look inside your freezer and turn your favourite frozen vegetable into a superhero”.

India Summerose Lowry who was the winner of last year's competition

Once you have done it send it to Laura Dixon, Greenyard Frozen UK Ltd, Greenyard Way, Hardwick Industrial Estate King’s Lynn PE30 4WS.

The drawing must be done on A4 paper. On the back you must write your name, age, address and school. Also please put a contact number of parent or guardian for Greenyard to contact if you win.

Every drawing must also have a name for your vegetable superhero.

The deadline for getting your drawings into Laura is Wednesday, November 27 and you will be contacted the next day so it is important to give a number where parents can be reached.

Good luck!