Competition shows off photo skills in King's Lynn

The organiser of Lynn Priory Rotary Club’s photo competition said there were almost twice as many entries as last year.

Derek Stringer said the 40th year of the competition was “the most successful ever”.

Almost 50 per cent of the entries were submitted by King Edward VII Academy (KES) as 52 individuals entered the competition across the three categories.

King's Lynn Priory Rotary Club members with some of the display work, (LtoR), John Harrison, Derek Stringer, David Mills

The winner of the senior category was Tilly Riches of KES, Perpetual Minter-Baah of KES won the intermediate competition, and Scarlett Tye of Holly Meadows won the junior category.

Perpetual Minter-Baah with her Photo Display

Part of a national Rotary Club competition, the winners will be put through to a district competition in four weeks’ time.

After that, they have the potential to go through to the national final of the competition. Last year, an entrant from Lynn came second nationally out of thousands of photos.

This year’s theme was the beauty of nature.

Presentation of Prizes for King's Lynn Priory Rotary Club Young Photography Competition, Hanse Gallery, South Quay, King's Lynn (LtoR), Awards group, Megan Green, Derek Stringer (Event Organiser for KL Priory Rotary Club), Olivia Taylor, Clement Rouillard (Event Sponsor Exaclair Ltd King's Lynn), Perpetual Mintah-Bah, Mike Brindle (One of the Event Judges), Tayah Farnham

Mr Stringer said: “It’s really good to see so many young people take part in something which is outside the normal school curriculum.”

Sponsored by ExaClair Limited, the photos were showcased in an exhibition in the Hanse Gallery at South Quay, Lynn.

Megan Green with her Photo Display

The competition is primarily open to schoolchildren aged 7-17.