Competition shows off photo skills in King's Lynn
The organiser of Lynn Priory Rotary Club’s photo competition said there were almost twice as many entries as last year.
Derek Stringer said the 40th year of the competition was “the most successful ever”.
Almost 50 per cent of the entries were submitted by King Edward VII Academy (KES) as 52 individuals entered the competition across the three categories.
The winner of the senior category was Tilly Riches of KES, Perpetual Minter-Baah of KES won the intermediate competition, and Scarlett Tye of Holly Meadows won the junior category.
Part of a national Rotary Club competition, the winners will be put through to a district competition in four weeks’ time.
After that, they have the potential to go through to the national final of the competition. Last year, an entrant from Lynn came second nationally out of thousands of photos.
This year’s theme was the beauty of nature.
Mr Stringer said: “It’s really good to see so many young people take part in something which is outside the normal school curriculum.”
Sponsored by ExaClair Limited, the photos were showcased in an exhibition in the Hanse Gallery at South Quay, Lynn.
The competition is primarily open to schoolchildren aged 7-17.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.