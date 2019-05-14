Competition winner from King's Lynn has mortgage fully paid off-one of three across the UK

A King's Lynn homeowner is one of three lucky competition winners across the UK to have their mortgage paid off in full.

The Halifax and Bank of Scotland mortgage prize draw saw one winner from Lynn in addition to winners in Sutton on the outskirts of London and Oban in West Scotland.

The lucky Lynn winner cannot be identified for confidential reasons, Halifax said.

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said: "Congratulations to all of our winners in this round of the Halifax and Bank of Scotland Mortgage Prize Draw.

"“A mortgage is likely to be a substantial debt in a person’s life and, as part of our commitment to our customers, we want to be able to give back.

"That’s why I am excited to say that we have opened the next draw to eligible customers.”

The lucky Lynn winner cannot be identified for confidential reasons

For more information on the mortgage-free Halifax draw visit www.halifax.co.uk/mortgages/mortgage-prize-draw/ .