Police have received complaints regarding two ‘preachers’ in Lynn town centre, who were today seen promoting anti-LGBTQ+ messages.

Most Wednesdays, members of a religious group who reportedly travel from Peterborough hand out leaflets and use a loud hailer to spread their religious beliefs.

Today, they were seen wearing sandwich boards, one of which read “God opposes the proud James 4:6” with a picture of the rainbow flag, used to represent members of the LGBTQ+ community and the Pride movement.

Two 'preachers' in Lynn today

The other said: “Therefore God gave them over in the sinful desires of their hearts to sexual impurity for the degrading of their bodies with one another. Romans 1:24.”

Police officers in the town centre told the Lynn News that they had received four complaints regarding the activity.

The exact nature of the complaints is yet to be confirmed, however, the law recognises five types of hate crime on the basis of race, religion, disability, sexual orientation and transgender identity.

Any crime can be prosecuted as a hate crime if the offender has either demonstrated or been motivated by hostility based on race, religion, disability, sexual orientation or transgender identity.

Norfolk Police has been approached for comment.