Completion date for repairs to Saddlebow Interchange in King’s Lynn pushed back to May

Severe weather conditions have caused delays to the repair work at the Saddlebow Interchange in Lynn, meaning the completion date has been pushed back to May.

Last month Highways England officials said the work to fix the bridges over the A47 was on schedule to be completed by the end of March, but this week they confirmed it has been delayed due to a number of factors.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “The severe weather over the last couple of weeks has delayed work from taking place.

“An unexpected crack was also found on the west bridge. It is nothing severe but it needs a bit more remedial work, so that has pushed work back too.”

He said the agency has decided not to work over the Easter weekend, so there will be no closures during that time.

“That trio of things means we now expect the work to be completed by early May,” he added.

Roadworks have caused disruption in Lynn town centre this week too, with diversions in place.

The resurfacing work, carried out by Norfolk County Council, on Stonegate Street and Millfleet eastbound and westbound caused delays to motorists yesterday.

The delays are likely to continue throughout the week, with the resurfacing work there due to take place until Wednesday and traffic management in place until Friday.

The mini roundabout at Stonegate will also be closed today for carriageway lining.

A Norfolk County Council spokeswoman said this work had been delayed due to the weather conditions.