Compost call to West Norfolk residents

People in West Norfolk are being urged to get composting during the spring and summer.

Four thousand cut-price compost bins are being offered across the county’s main recycling centres, including Lynn’s.

And a series of free courses for people to learn more about how to compost are taking place throughout the summer, featuring dates in Lynn, Downham and Fakenham.

Martin Wilby, chairman of the county council’s environment, development and transport committee, said: “More than one third of the waste we throw away in Norfolk could be composted in our back gardens. Everyday items such as vegetable peelings, fruit skins and garden waste can all be turned into useful compost for our gardens. “If 4,000 people take up this great offer for a reduced price bin we will make a huge difference to the amount of waste generated and also have positive impact on our environment.”

A total of 14 free two-hour workshops will be held in venues across Norfolk from next month for residents to find out more about how they can contribute to the effort.

Sessions will be held at the South Wootton village hall on June 20, between 1 and 3pm and the Downham town hall on July 12, between 6 and 8pm.

A course will also take place at the Fakenham Community Centre on August 21, also between 6 and 8pm.

Anyone interested in taking part in the course, or ordering a discounted bin, should visit www.recyclefornorfolk.com/compost for more details.