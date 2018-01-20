Computer coding club comes to Gaywood Library

Youngsters in West Norfolk are invited to take part in computer coding sessions at Gaywood Library from February.
The library hosted a taster Coding Club on Saturday where children aged between 10 and 12 were invited to create games.
Community librarian Elena Parkin said: “The taster session went really well. Children were invited to make their own games. It was great fun and while they were enjoying themselves they were also learning a little about coding.”
The library is seeking volunteers aged 14 and above to organise coding sessions and assist youngsters in their learning.
No experience is required.
Ms Parkin added: “The sessions should take place on Saturday mornings and are expected to start after February half term. Any child between 10 and 12 is welcome to attend.”
For more information or to submit your interest in volunteering, call 01553 761393.