Search

Computer coding club comes to Gaywood Library

Coding Club for 8 to 11 year olds being held at Gaywood Library Henry Gosnell (8) with his mum Jen Gosnell
Coding Club for 8 to 11 year olds being held at Gaywood Library Henry Gosnell (8) with his mum Jen Gosnell

Youngsters in West Norfolk are invited to take part in computer coding sessions at Gaywood Library from February.

The library hosted a taster Coding Club on Saturday where children aged between 10 and 12 were invited to create games.

Coding Club for 8 to 11 year olds being held at Gaywood Library Ikechi Igwe (7) (left) and Ekene Igwe (9) (front), with Elena Parkin (Community Librarian) and Kian Simper (10)

Coding Club for 8 to 11 year olds being held at Gaywood Library Ikechi Igwe (7) (left) and Ekene Igwe (9) (front), with Elena Parkin (Community Librarian) and Kian Simper (10)

Community librarian Elena Parkin said: “The taster session went really well. Children were invited to make their own games. It was great fun and while they were enjoying themselves they were also learning a little about coding.”

The library is seeking volunteers aged 14 and above to organise coding sessions and assist youngsters in their learning.

No experience is required.

Ms Parkin added: “The sessions should take place on Saturday mornings and are expected to start after February half term. Any child between 10 and 12 is welcome to attend.”

Coding Club for 8 to 11 year olds being held at Gaywood Library Zach Williams (9) at the computer

Coding Club for 8 to 11 year olds being held at Gaywood Library Zach Williams (9) at the computer

For more information or to submit your interest in volunteering, call 01553 761393.

Coding Club for 8 to 11 year olds being held at Gaywood Library Chris Barnett (9) with his dad Stephen Barnett

Coding Club for 8 to 11 year olds being held at Gaywood Library Chris Barnett (9) with his dad Stephen Barnett