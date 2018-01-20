Computer coding club comes to Gaywood Library

Youngsters in West Norfolk are invited to take part in computer coding sessions at Gaywood Library from February.

The library hosted a taster Coding Club on Saturday where children aged between 10 and 12 were invited to create games.

Coding Club for 8 to 11 year olds being held at Gaywood Library Ikechi Igwe (7) (left) and Ekene Igwe (9) (front), with Elena Parkin (Community Librarian) and Kian Simper (10)

Community librarian Elena Parkin said: “The taster session went really well. Children were invited to make their own games. It was great fun and while they were enjoying themselves they were also learning a little about coding.”

The library is seeking volunteers aged 14 and above to organise coding sessions and assist youngsters in their learning.

No experience is required.

Ms Parkin added: “The sessions should take place on Saturday mornings and are expected to start after February half term. Any child between 10 and 12 is welcome to attend.”

Coding Club for 8 to 11 year olds being held at Gaywood Library Zach Williams (9) at the computer

For more information or to submit your interest in volunteering, call 01553 761393.