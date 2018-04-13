Computer tuition paid for by King’s Lynn film showing

Computer tuition will be provided to give homeless and vulnerable people the skills to apply for work following a charity film performance organised by King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club (KLCCC).

I, Daniel Blake, the award-winning film by director Ken Loach, featured the difficulties faced by jobseekers who do not have the necessary computer skills to make on-line applications and write CVs.

The performance and accompanying reception raised £2,150, which will be used to teach those skills to Purfleet Trust clients.

KLCCC organised the special performance and its members worked with Purfleet Fundraisers (PF), the trust’s fund-raising arm, to run the event.

The borough council made St George’s Guildhall available free for the performance and mayor Carol Bower has made the trust one of her charities during her year of office.

Local suppliers provided food for the reception, which was turned into up-market canapes by Francis Bone, PF chairman, who runs the Gravy Boat in North Lynn.

Ken Loach donated a signed DVD of the film to be raffled.

“The result was that we had no outgoings and so all the ticket sales and raffle proceeds were pure profit,” said Francis.

“Obviously we hoped to end up with a good sum, but did not expect that we would achieve so much.”

“We were delighted to stage the screening and it was wonderful to see the event so well supported,” said Ian Barton, KLCCC chairman..

“A big thank you to everyone who came along, and an even bigger thank you to the incredible volunteers who made it such an unforgettable night. It’s great to know that the funds raised will go to such an important cause.”