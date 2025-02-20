A cross-party group of Norfolk councillors has been left furious after it emerged the Government could scrap its plan to boost the health of chalk streams.

Regarded as ‘England’s rainforests’, many of these rare waterways – of which there are only 210 worldwide – are found in East Anglia with the Gaywood River in West Norfolk one of them.

But these precious freshwater ecosystems have come under threat in recent years, prompting the outgoing Conservative government to begin working on a chalk stream recovery plan.

Cllr Rob Colwell

The scheme would hopefully have enhanced legal protections, strengthened enforcement mechanisms and supported restoration efforts.

However, reports suggest it has now been abandoned.

This has spurred the submission of an open letter to deputy prime minister Angela Rayner.

It has been signed by 215 councillors across the country, 62 of which are from Norfolk, and has been backed by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust.

The letter, submitted by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, attacks the “ongoing degradation” of chalk streams and calls on planning reforms to include more protection measures.

It raises the plight of the Gaywood River in particular, which campaigners say has been harmed by dredging and vegetation clearance.

“We need decisive national Government action in planning to ensure that these unique waterways are preserved for future generations,” it reads.

The signatories have demanded the government clarify its position on whether the Chalk Stream Recovery pack will be scrapped or not.

One of the signatories, Rob Colwell, a Liberal Democrat county and district councillor for Gaywood, added: “I am particularly concerned that the Chalk Stream Recovery Pack may be abandoned.

“This was hoped to be a game changer, with a formal plan to finally protect and restore with a catchment-based approach.

“The Government must recognise the urgency of preserving these rare habitats. If we do not act now, we could lose one of the most important natural resources in the country, and it will be too late to reverse the damage.”

The Norfolk Wildlife Trust’s chief executive, Eliot Lyne, added: “Nature knows no boundaries, and chalk streams form vitally important corridors that help wildlife to move through the county and beyond. We must stand united in their defence at this crucial time.”

Gaywood River Revival, a campaign group set up to raise awareness of the health of the Gaywood – a chalk stream that rises near Derby Fen before flowing to Lynn – believe a collective approach is needed to protect these waterways.

Spokesperson Mark Dye said: “This is the only way forward. The idea of focusing on just a few at the expense of the rest seems ludicrous. It could mean rivers outside of areas of outstanding beauty could be abandoned.”