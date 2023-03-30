A rally took place at the weekend, with protestors concerned about potential plans to build homes near a green space in South Lynn.

This was the seventh public rally organised by Cllr Alexandra Kemp and others against potential homes near the Harding’s Way/Harding’s Pit area.

Cllr Charles Joyce was also present for the rally alongside Kevin Waddington, who initially organised an online petition against increased traffic around Hardings Way.

The council’s current Local Plan has a larger allocation for the area but an emerging document reduces that to up to 100 for allocations known as Boal Quay and north of Wisbech Road.

Mr Waddington dressed as a clown for the rally to express his upset with West Norfolk Council, which has included housing there in its Local Plan.

The local plan allocates areas where homes could be built if a developer comes forward to build them.

Cllr Alexandra Kemp pictured with residents at the rally on Saturday. Picture: Ian Burt

There have been concerns surrounding the green space in Lynn which is one of the largest ‘doorstep greens’ in the country.

Cllr Kemp said: “For six years we have been campaigning at the bus gate to protect the Hardings Way and Hardings Pits as a green space with the bus-only lane.

“This urban community needs this area for its health and wellbeing.

The plot at Hardings Way in Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

“Hardings Pits is one of the last remaining biodiversity- rich areas in Lynn. The land is unsuitable for development as it’s in the flood hazard zone and on historic contaminated land.”

Cllr Kemp wants to bring a community orchard to Hardings Way to encourage residents to get outdoors.

West Norfolk Council has confirmed a Local Plan for 100 homes to be distributed north and south of the Hardings Pits area.

Cllr Alexandra Kemp who believes houses shouldn't be built on Hardings Way in Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

A spokesperson from West Norfolk Council said:“The proposed allocations at Boal Quay and north of Wisbech Road in our emerging local plan are 100 homes, compared to 400 homes in the existing plan. This is now subject to further review as part of the local plan examination process.

“Any decision on the allocation or de-allocation of these sites will be based on the evidence put forward to the planning inspectors, following completion of our review.”