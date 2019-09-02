Concern for King's Lynn family over missing man

Friends and family are concerned for the welfare of a King's Lynn man who has been missing since Friday morning.

Jay Evans, 40, recently moved from Lynn to Great Waltham in Essex, but he has not been seen since Friday, although it is believed he may have boarded a flight to Alicante in Spain.

He was last seen on a bus heading to Chelmsford, and the last photo of him was taken outside Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday.

Jay Evans outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital last week

His friend, Mark Fiander said: "We have had recent reports that he might be in Spain but we have no confirmed sighting or heard from him.

"He's never done anything before and is very close to his two sisters Kim and Sharon, especially Kim who he confides in and tells everything.

"It's not like him to not contact anyone and disappear of the face off the earth."

Jay Evans

The police have been informed of Mr Evans' disappearance.

Kimmi Evans said her brother is in Spain but the family are still awaiting confirmation he is ok.

She added that Spanish police have been informed.

Call the Evans family on 07488335079 if you have any information.