Concern for Wiggenhall family as dog suffers from severe seizures

"This has been the most traumatic experience for us," said a dog-loving owner whose Dogue de Bordeaux has started having very severe seizures.

Chloe Hall of Wiggenhall St Germans said the seizures cause the family dog, Cooper, to foam at the mouth, lose control of his bowels, and run around "manically in a state of distress."

The family were expecting to find out from Millhouse Veterinary Surgery whether Cooper is suffering from a life-long condition of epilepsy or if the dog has a brain tumour. Fortunately, the latter has not been confirmed yet and the dog has now gone 48 hours without a seizure.

Cooper, the Dogue de Bordeaux will turn one-year in September

If the worst possible outcome is confirmed for the family, then the vet has quoted a figure of around £12,000 for Cooper's treatment.

"After his seizures, Cooper is so exhausted from the immense stress his body is put through and he has collapsed on the floor," Miss Hall said.

"He is an absolutely lovely dog who is gorgeous and such a character. We have two other dogs as well and, after one of our previous dogs passed away, we were all traumatised so we got a little Jack Russell Terrier then Cooper, who was being advertised online by people from Norwich.

Cooper is dearly loved by the Hall family

"He has brought our family nothing but pure joy and happiness since the day we brought him home. We believe that Cooper did not have the best start to life, as he was extremely flinchy and nervous when we first got him

"We do not know what happened to him before, but he is just a baby and will be one-year-old next month."

Miss Hall described how her Jack Russell Terrier, Teddy, sits on a settee in the family's dining room waiting for Cooper to come back from the vets.

Cooper is currently on a very high dose of medication from the Tennyson Avenue-based veterinary and has been sedated. His medication will continue for the next three days.

The Hall family owns three dogs including Cooper

After three-weeks, the dog will have a blood test to make sure everything is going well.

And the family are appealing for donations to help fund Cooper's ongoing treatment.

Miss Hall said: "For a working-class family, we cannot fund this ourselves. We have paid nearly £2,000 already and although he is now home, we still have a very long road ahead of us. This comes with expensive vet bills, and if it is what we hoped-epilepsy-then we will then have to fund monthly medication to maintain his stable state.

"For now we will continue to keep our toes and fingers crossed for him. He is such a big family dog, and we are close-knit so it has affected is all."

Cooper has been suffering with seizures

So far, nearly £400 has been raised for Cooper by 23 people in one day. The family are hoping to raise a target of £3,000 in total for their dog.

The fundraising page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/coopers-story.