Concern over missing 14-year-old girl

The family and friends of a 14-year-old girl who went missing a week ago are appealing for any information as to her whereabouts.

Emilijia Jurgalaite was last seen in the Orton area of Peterborough last Monday, April 29 but it is thought she could be in King's Lynn, Wisbech Spalding or Boston.

Her friend Joana Dar said: "She has been seen in Boston and Wisbech so she could even be in King's Lynn. Originally, she is from Peterborough."

Posters have been put up of Emilijia around the Orton area of Peterborough, but no news has come forward in the local area.

Emilijia Jurgalaite (9866185)

Friends have therefore appealed to a wider area as far as Lynn.

Friend Gabriele Vilemaite said: "Our hearts are in pain and we are losing hope. She is a young girl and she needs to be home safe.

"She did not have her phone on her when she went missing. But please we are begging everyone if you think you have seen her or know where she could be, please contact us."

MISSING: Emilijia Jurgalaite (9866449)

Contact the police on 101 with any information regarding Emilijia.