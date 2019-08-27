Concern over 'poached' Queen Elizabeth Hospital doctors
Published: 09:17, 27 August 2019
| Updated: 09:18, 27 August 2019
Hospital bosses in Lynn have insisted they are following the rules, despite figures claiming more than half their new doctors are from countries where recruitment is banned.
The figures for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital are part of a wider national trend, which has prompted warnings that guidelines may not be being followed.
But the trust said it supports training programmes which are meant to enable medics to share their knowledge back in their homelands.