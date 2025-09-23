The Health Secretary is again being urged to visit Lynn’s hospital and assess the impact of the £18million budget cuts recommended to it.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild has written to Wes Streeting to ask him to come to the QEH following concerns about how the proposed cut-backs could affect waiting times, something which he believes is key to getting the QEH back on track.

Mr Wild said he highlighted the issue to interim executive director Chris Bown when he first joined the trust in June - but now, after the hospital was ranked the worst in the country, it has resurfaced.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild wants the £18m budget cuts to be reassessed

“The very disappointing ranking for the QEH underlines that current performance on elective care, cancer referrals, and A&E is simply not good enough,” Mr Wild said.

“Patients deserve much better. While this outcome is uncomfortable, I support greater transparency and accountability in the NHS, and this data must galvanise action.”

Plans are in place to drive up performance at the QEH by recruiting more specialist consultants and creating an urgent treatment centre.

Wes Streeting is being urged to visit the QEH in Lynn

However, with £18million in cuts looming over the trust, Mr Wild is concerned about how achievable this will be.

In his letter, he asked what assessments have been made to justify the cuts.

“What specific support will the NHS centrally and the best performing trusts be providing to the QEH to help deliver better care and outcomes for patients and to reduce waiting times, and when?” he asked.

Mr Wild also highlighted that funds for the new multi-storey car park, which has previously been described as an “enabling project” for the hospital rebuild, have still not been released.

“I reiterate the call I have made regularly in the chamber to progress the new hospital as rapidly as possible, as new facilities go hand in hand with improved care,” he said.

“You confirmed to me previously that the delayed opening date you have set of 2032 or 2033, rather than 2030, could be accelerated if plans are ready and that there are no budgetary or drawdown funding issues that would preclude that.

“I therefore urge you and the New Hospitals Team to ensure the car park construction is approved as soon as possible.”

Cllr Rob Colwell, whose Gaywood ward covers the QEH, also wrote to Mr Streeting earlier this month asking him to come and see the site for himself.

Mr Streeting previously turned down a visit because of “a variety of pressures on his time”.