A lack of communication has left a business owner worried the Southgates ‘masterplan’ could hamper her customers.

West Norfolk Council detailed proposals to transform the southern entrance to Lynn last week, substituting the current roundabout for a junction system.

The council has since told the Lynn News that the north and south sides of the South Gate monument itself would be closed to general traffic, and turned into a route into town for walkers and cyclists.

Mandy Bahar of The Daily Grind has been frustrated by a lack of communication regarding the Southgates 'masterplan'

The parallel A148 (London Road) would serve as the road into Lynn town centre, but would no longer pass through the Gate itself.

However, Mandy Bahar, who owns The Daily Grind cafe on the street, says she is concerned that pedestrianising the area could prove disastrous for business.

She says she has struggled to make ‘head nor tail’ of the council’s artist impressions.

An artist's impression of the new plans for the Southgates area of Lynn (Picture: West Norfolk Council)

Ms Bahar said: “The only concerns I’ve ever had here is that they would take the traffic off London Road, or they would take our parking – because they have threatened to take our parking before.

“Without customers parking outside, we may as well be shut.

“If they’re not going to touch my parking, and the cars are still going to flow down London Road where I’m situated, I don’t really have a massive issue with what they’re doing – because I don’t think it can look any worse.

“I do get quite a few people who call in on their way out of town, and I have deliveries – I have to have parking outside.

The council says the Southgates roundabout will be replaced with a junction system

“It’s not just me – all of the shops here rely on parking.”

The Daily Grind owner, who also raised concerns about the Southgates plans in the summer of 2021, is also confused by some of its logistics.

She intends to attend consultation meetings on the matter after being left frustrated by a lack of one-to-one meetings with the council.

She added: “We’re surrounded by houses here, so unless you’re going to knock down an entire street, I can’t see how they’re going to make London Road pedestrianised and then put another London Road in.”

West Norfolk Council says addresses within the vicinity of the area have been invited to attend stakeholder workshops or one-to-one sessions throughout the process.

A spokesman said: “People would still be able to access the businesses in the area by car. The masterplan proposals would increase footfall in the area and the new proposed residential areas would provide new customers for these businesses.”

It has also been confirmed that London Road would remain the main vehicle route into Lynn town centre – but traffic would be diverted to the east of South Gate.

The spokesman added: “While the long term vision is to decrease car usage in general, we understand that this junction is still a main vehicular route into King’s Lynn and any design to the road network will be made with this in mind.”

No timeframe has been placed on work beginning yet, but it is expected to be completed through a number of phases.