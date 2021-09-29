The petrol crisis rumbles on in West Norfolk, with many employees playing Russian roulette with their fuel tanks.

A retail worker from Downham said: "I've got five miles left in the tank, don't know where to get fuel and don't want to risk it.

"I travel from one of the villages so as long as I can get home I feel ok, I'm really worried what to do when I run out.

Fuel pumps (51735411)

"There have been queues at the Jet garage and the Esso in Downham, and who knows how much petrol they have left?"

Some have travelled as far as Peteborough to fill up in Downham.

Last night there was no fuel at the Hardwick Tesco's or the Sainsbury's.

However there was fuel at the Jet garage in Downham, with a £20 limit.

Pete Woodhouse, of Downham said: "There were queues but I didn't have to wait too long. The Esso had just run out and there was a £35 limit.

"There was even a person who had come from Peterborough to fill up."

Many have avoided filling up, hoping the whole thing will "blow over" by Friday.

A Lynn supermarket worker said: "I'm just driving around, ignoring at and hoping it will all blow over and I can get some fuel at the end of the week.

"I've seen the people with jerry cans and it's their fault this has happened in the first place."

The government has suspended competition law to allow oil companies to share information about fuel supply.

They have offered 5,000 temporary work visas to foreign fuel tankers and food lorry drivers until the end of the year; and unveiled plans to speed up the process of obtaining an HGV driver licence.

The Department for Transport has written nearly 1million letters to existing HGV drivers to encourage them back into the industry.

Today, the business secretary said that the reserve tanker fleet would be on the the road this afternoon, and that soldiers were being trained to help drive HGVs.