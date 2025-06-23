Emergency services rushed to respond to concerns for a person’s safety early this morning.

Police were called to Suffield Way in Gaywood at 5.11am following reports of the incident.

Residents, who expressed their worry for the man on social media, said he was running on the road “screaming for help”.

Police attended the scene on Suffield Way in Gaywood. Picture: Google Maps

An ambulance attended the scene, and he was taken to the hospital for further assessment and treatment.