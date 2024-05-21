Proposals to create a new facility that will turn waste into energy have been met with objections from West Norfolk Council.

A developer hopes to create an anaerobic digester plant on farm land at Estuary Farm, off Kilhams Way - near Edward Benefer Way - on the outskirts of Lynn.

Formal plans are yet to be lodged with Norfolk County Council for the scheme, but opinions are being sought on the proposal.

The site has been proposed for farmland off Kilham's Way, pictured in the centre of this image. Picture: Google Maps

The site could be created near an existing waste operation, but it is already being met with opposition.

West Norfolk Council planning officers have called for it to be rejected due to the potential effect it would have on the environment.

In a letter to the county council following a consultation, the authority said: “The proposed development is likely to have potentially significant effects on the environment due to the nature of the development and size of the site, together with the site’s proximity to protected sites.”

The development would process up to 60,000 tonnes every year of feedstock, including wastes, to produce around 5.4MW of renewable biomethane - in the form of bio-liquified natural gas - and 50,000 tonnes of natural fertiliser digestate.

South Wootton Parish Council has said it is willing to support the plans “to help achieve a greener future”.

However, the fact that the site falls within 10km of locations such as The Wash and Dersingham Bog, which are European Protected, means the potential impact on them has to be considered.

A report from borough council planning officers said: “Air pollution may arise from the proposed development and also from additional traffic movements associated with the development.

“Several of these sites have designated features that are known to be sensitive to air pollution and may be adversely impacted by ammonia and acid deposition.”

Meanwhile, a ward councillor for the area said they are “concerned about any smells and noise this plant might have on the residents of The Woottons”.

The councillor added: “Also, there are going to be significantly increased vehicle movements on Edward Benefer Way and this possible planning application could see an increase in vehicles trying to turn right to access the new plant, holding up following traffic.

“The application shows no attempt to mitigate this problem. I think the applicant needs to show how it will overcome smells noise and access problems; until it does, I would object.”

A local living nearby has also objected, complaining creating a second site would be “unacceptable for safety, odour and health concerns”.

Additional reporting by Kris Johnston