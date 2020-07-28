Concerns raised over lack of dedicated cycling routes in West Norfolk
Published: 12:30, 28 July 2020
A West Norfolk county councillor has bemoaned a lack of dedicated cycle lanes in the area.
Councillor Alex Kemp said Norfolk has lost 42 per cent of its National Cycle Network (NCS) due to safety reasons.
She said: “Norfolk County Council needs to increase its dedicated cycle lanes, take special care to preserve their integrity, and not allow any to be downgraded in any way.
