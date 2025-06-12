A communications company has been accused of “trying to sneak through” a 120-foot phone mast near homes and a children’s play park.

Cllr David Sayers, who represents Gaywood, believes Nova Technology is attempting to use permitted development rights to erect what he has called an “industrial eyesore”.

This would allow the company to gain permission for the mast in the residential area without going through the usual planning process.

The park where the 120ft mast would be built in Gaywood. Picture: Google Maps

However, Cllr Sayers believes it is too large to use this loophole and has demanded it should go through proper scrutiny via West Norfolk Council’s planning committee.

“Let’s be clear - this mast is bigger than a ten-storey tower block,” he said.

“It doesn’t belong next to swings and slides. It’s insulting to residents and dangerous to children. The applicant is trying to sneak through a mast that’s not only unwanted but unlawful.”

The mast is planned off Wootton Road, close to a children’s play park and surrounded by homes.

Rules for new masts were changed in 2021 to allow structures under a certain size to go ahead in order to speed up the 5G mast rollout.

Permitted development rights would allow the telecoms equipment to be built on unprotected land as long as it does not exceed 100ft.

But this structure will measure 120ft.

Families living nearby have also raised concerns about the scheme, fearing it will threaten the welcoming environment of the area.

The company has not approached or consulted with the community before bringing forward the plans, Cllr Sayers claims.

He added: “If they want to build a mast like this, they need to follow the law and be honest with the community. This is our neighbourhood - not a corporate dumping ground.”

Nova Technology, which is working on behalf of communications companies to erect the structure, has been approached for comment.