One of the key entrances into Lynn has become overgrown with weeds, a senior councillor has said, sparking calls for the area to be cleaned up.

Cllr Brian Long, leader of the Conservative group at West Norfolk Council, says some paths are impassable due to plant growth around the Southgates area.

He called for it to be cleaned up two months ago, but he is yet to see any improvements.

Brian Long is concerned about weeds growing around the Southgates area of Lynn

At a full council meeting last night, he said: “There are places where you can hardly walk along paths as the weeds are right across them.

“Are these areas going to get cleaned up? If they are, when? If they are not, why not?”

Cllr Simon Ring, deputy leader of the council, reassured Cllr Long that workers will clear up the site.

He said: “The provisional works to simply tidy them up for now have begun and we are very committed to clearing the whole area and have begun feasibility works to make more substantive improvements.”