An influx of crabs at Lynn’s Alive Lynnsport has sparked concerns that the state of the Gaywood River is causing the crustaceans to move on.

It comes after a number of the creatures have appeared on the 3G pitch at the leisure complex, which left staff puzzled at their sudden arrival.

Alive Lynnsport general manager Lewis Hemeter said: “In my 25 years of working at Lynnsport my team and I have dealt with some rather unusual situations, but crustacean outbreaks on the 3G football pitch is a new one for us.

One of the crabs at Alive Lynnsport's 3G pitch

“At first we thought it may be some kind of practical joke or possibly a seagull dropping its lunch whilst overhead, but sightings have continued almost daily over the last couple of weeks.

“Staff are removing the unwanted guests as they’re clearly not wearing the appropriate footwear or even paying to use the facilities.”

What seemed at first to be a quirky situation became more concerning, as experts shared their fears that the cause of the Chinese Mitten crabs moving onto land was pollution in the nearby river.

There are concerns that Chinese Mitten crabs and dead fish are washing up on the Gaywood River banks due to pollution. (photo supplied)

Conservationist Andrew Waddison said: “Chinese Mitten crabs are an invasive species that are becoming more and more common across the UK, causing damage to riverbanks and ecosystems, as well as outcompeting our native fish and other wildlife.

“The ones seen at Lynnsport would almost certainly have been escaping the heavy pollution, that blights the nearby River Gaywood.”

Mr Waddison said the Natural History Museum has urged people to submit their sightings online, so they can get a full picture of how far the creatures are spreading.

“Locally, however, we need to keep the pressure up on our local MP and water companies to ensure that the pollution seen in the River Gaywood can be stopped and this rare chalk stream can be returned to its former glory,” he added.

And Rob Colwell, who represents Gaywood South on Norfolk County Council, said: “There is real concern about this invasive species of Chinese Mitten crabs.

“There is speculation they arrived in the ballast water of ships, but the true impact on the Gaywood River is yet to be investigated.”

There are concerns that Chinese Mitten crabs and dead fish are washing up on the Gaywood River banks due to pollution. (photo supplied)

Cllr Colwell said first sightings were confirmed in the summer, and recently dead crabs and fish have been spotted along the river.

It comes after members of three different environmental groups, KLimate Concern, Extinction Rebellion and Friends of the Earth, took part in a national project to monitor the water quality of rivers, organised by Planet Patrol, last weekend.

Jenny Walker, a representative from KLimate Concern said: “Observers surveyed at four different places along Gaywood River and then completed online questions about pollution, litter, invasive species and wildlife.

“At all four places the water was too murky to see the bottom of the river. Gaywood River is one of only 210 precious chalk rivers in the world. Water in chalk rivers should be clear.”

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency told the Lynn News that it had received no reports of pollution in the River Gaywood which would be affecting the Chinese Mitten crab.

“The juvenile Chinese Mitten crabs will migrate naturally into fresh water before returning to estuarine environments as adults to reproduce,” they added.

“During their migration it is not unusual for mitten crabs to leave the water to bypass barriers or obstacles.

“Anyone witnessing signs of pollution is urged to contact our 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 807060.”

