Shouting through a letterbox and refusing to quiet down led to a Terrington St Clement man appearing before magistrates charged with being drunk and disorderly.

Riley Dale, 20, of Waterlow Road, admitted the offence when he appeared before the court in Lynn on Thursday.

Katherine Newson, prosecuting, said police were called to an address in Edinburgh Avenue in Lynn on July 21 to reports of a man shouting at a female.

When officers arrived they located the male at the rear of the address. He was clearly intoxicated, his eyes were unfocused and his words were slurred.

They managed to get him to the front of the property. He told the officers: “I came to my girlfriend’s as p----d as a fart.”

He then got into the front garden and that’s when he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Dale, who was unrepresented, told magistrates he had been out for the evening with his girlfriend but she had gone home early and had locked the door and would not let him in.

He had been shouting at her to let him in when the police turned up.

Dale said: “I haven’t had a drink since. I am trying to change, I am trying to turn my life around.”

He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £26 victim surcharge with £50 costs.