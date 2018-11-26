A conference looking at how industries are embracing the use of technology in manufacturing and engineering is due to take place at Lynn's College of West Anglia in February.

The name given to the process, called Industry 4.0, refers to automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies. It includes cyber-physical systems, the Internet of things, cloud computing and cognitive computing. Industry 4.0 is commonly referred to as the fourth industrial revolution.

The conference on February 20, is being staged by NAAME, New Anglia’s sector group for Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering, which covers Norfolk and Suffolk.

Last year's conference attracted over 145 attendees representing more than 80 businesses. At its forthcoming event, NAAME intends to bring together industry leaders to explore how further progress can be achieved.

Topics covered will include design and adaption, user experience and digital shop floors.

Evolution conference 2019 (5612627)

NAAME provides support through training, events and special interest groups to increase productivity and accelerate innovation – creating a stronger regional manufacturing sector.

It says that whereas in the past the UK used to lead the way in engineering and manufacturing, now with regard to Industry 4.0, underpinned by digital technology, the UK is falling behind.

With countries such as China, the USA and Japan leading the way in implementing emerging technologies, combined with governmental strategies in place to support them, the UK needs to react.

Simon Coward, CEO of NAAME and managing director of Hethel Innovation, said “We’re lucky to be operating in a region full of innovators and real disruptors. It’s time we showcase our capabilities and show how this region is embracing Industry 4.0."

To sign up to attend the conference visit www.evo2019.eventbrite.co.uk