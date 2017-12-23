Congregation gets stuck into the Custom of carols in King’s Lynn

Residents came together to sing traditional festive tunes at the Custom House last Saturday ahead of Christmas Day.

The carol concert, which is now in its fifth year, was joined by the King’s Lynn Minster congregation choir.

Carols in Custom House Kings Lynn

Karen Cook, tourist information supervisor at the King’s Lynn Tourist Infomration Centre, based at the Custom House, said: “It was a really nice crowd that turned out.

“The event is getting more and more popular every year. This is an annual event which is now in its fifth year.”

Mrs Cook said there will still be a variety of events at the Custom House going in to the new year.

Until January 6, visitors will be able to find out what the Christmas period was like in the 18th century thanks to their Georgian Christmas table.

Carols in Custom House Kings Lynn

A photo display by artist Simon Bratt will also be at the venue until February 28.

Mrs Cook said Mr Bratt is relatively new to Norfolk and the exhibition explores his first year in the county.

Carols in Custom House Kings Lynn