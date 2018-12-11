Consent granted for new gas-fired power station at Saddlebow in King's Lynn

Consent to develop a new gas-fired power station at the Willows Business Park on Saddlebow in Lynn has been granted today (Tuesday, December 11).

The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy granted a variation to the Section 36 consent to EP (UK) Power Developments Ltd, a subsidiary of EP Investments, EPUKI) to develop the new station at its site.

The current King's Lynn Power Station.

Construction of the new gas-fired power station could start as early as mid-2020 creating up to 600 construction jobs with a further 40 permanent operational jobs once the plant becomes operational.

James Crankshaw, head of engineering at EPUKI, said: “We are delighted with the Secretary of State’s decision.

"This new power station will help play a key role in both the local economy and in the security of electricity supplies nationally."

Once constructed, the gas-fired power station will have a gross output capacity of up to 1,700 megawatts and be capable of supplying the electricity needs of nearly 2 million homes, officials have said.

The new power station could comprise of up to two combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) units or a single CCGT unit plus a gas-fired peaking unit of up to 299 megawatts.

The peaking unit would be capable of providing a rapid response to changes in demand and supply on the electricity transmission system.

EPUKI submitted its application to the Secretary of State in April 2018, following consultation with key stakeholders and the local community held in late summer 2017 to early 2018.

The consultation included several public exhibitions that were held near the site, at which there was the opportunity to discuss the project and provide comments.