Conservation is in Action at Oxburgh Hall

Vital conservation work is continuing to take place at an historic National Trust in Breckland.

Each weekend in March, the house team at Oxburgh Hall have been and will be continuing carrying out the work in the showrooms, also giving visitors the chance to find out more about what goes into looking after the 15th-century moated manor house.

Conservation work in show rooms at Oxburgh Hall''Larry Kahler

The Conservation in Action event had been postponed, as Oxburgh Hall was closed on March 2 and 3 due to the wintry weather, but is set to continue during the rest of the month.