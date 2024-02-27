A fresh look comes with fresh ideas – as Lynn’s Conservative Club on London Road has re-opened after a makeover.

Members of the club have also arranged a number of live music acts in a bid to entice younger people to attend and become members.

The club shut for a couple of weeks while volunteers took up their spare time giving it a fresh look ready to welcome visitors at its grand opening.

Ian Richmond, Vicky Smith, Kirsty Richmond and Peter Richmond. Picture: Michael Fysh

West Norfolk’s Mayor Margaret Wilkinson was there to cut the ribbon and speak to group members.

The club plans to host music nights on Saturdays with live singers, and have some singers and groups lined up to play already.

It is now also serving food for the first time, and promises to offer a tasty bite to eat.

The venue is also now available to be hired out for events.

Treasurer Jane Richmond said a good turnout of people attended on the day of re-opening.

She added that the club is welcoming new members, as well as committee members, and is hoping to attract a younger group of people.

Jane said: “We had quite a few people turn out. We had music on Saturday night, we’ve had TV and a new jukebox put in.

“We have plans for live music and had a singer doing Elvis songs and have plans for more singers.

“Over the weekend we recruited 20 new members, some of them younger too.”

She thanked Ian Richmond, Peter Richmond and Jim Masters as well as other volunteers who “worked hard day and night getting it decorated”.

The venue is available to hire. Picture: Michael Fysh

Bingo nights are also a regular occurrence at the London Road site too.

For more information about upcoming events, visit the Conservative Club’s Facebook page.

Take a look inside the London Road Conservative Club, which is available to hire. Picture: Michael Fysh

Mayor Margaret Wilkinson opened the club. Picture: Michael Fysh

