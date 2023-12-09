A construction company is wishing everyone a “Merry Buildmas” with its Christmas charity single for men’s mental health.

Bespoke Norfolk Group, a Lynn-based business, has released a festive tune which they hope will make a positive impact on the community during the Christmas period.

‘Merry Buildmas’ is a parody of “Merry Xmas Everybody” by Slade featuring Scott Deadman, Stuart Deadman, Tom Rushton, Kieran O’Grady, Tommy Brett, Alice Orr, Carl Malkin, Dan Featherby and Nick Mathers – who all work for the firm.

The song was created in an effort to support the work of 8:56, a charity dedicated to men’s mental health.

By partnering with 8:56, Bespoke Norfolk Group aims to contribute to the ongoing conversation surrounding mental well-being and provide resources for those in need.

Stuart Deadman, managing director at Bespoke Norfolk Group, said: "We believe in the power of music to bring joy and create positive change

The video is available on all major streaming platforms and YouTube.

“'Merry Buildmas' is not only a celebration of Christmas but also a meaningful contribution to the vital work that 8:56 is doing for men's mental health."

Being a construction company, Bespoke Norfolk Group said that the charity feels “close to home” with suicide rates in the building industry increasing considerably.

The team hope that their contribution will help 8:56 reach its goal of £5,000 on its fundraising page by having people share and stream the song on all platforms such as YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.