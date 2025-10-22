Construction has begun on 17 modern supported living homes for people with care and support needs.

Representatives from Norfolk County Council, Golden Lane Housing, Avenues Group, HBV Group and ATEL Design and Build gathered in Lynn today to celebrate with a traditional groundbreaking ceremony.

The Kettlewell Lane development includes ten apartments and seven bungalows, each designed to offer residents tailored support while enabling them to live “fulfilling lives within the community”.

At the groundbreaking ceremony in Lynn are representatives from Norfolk County Council, Golden Lane Housing, Avenues Group, HBV Group and ATEL Design and Build. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Part of the county council’s £18million supported living capital programme, the development is expected to help meet the growing demand for diverse housing options with tailored support.

It will also create more than 20 new jobs, both for people already in the care sector and for those looking to start a new career.

Cllr Alison Thomas, cabinet member for adult social services at the county council, said: “We are delighted to celebrate this important milestone for new supported living in Lynn.

“This housing will enable people to get the right level of support for their needs, at the same time as helping them to enjoy a full and active life in the community.

“Working together on our third scheme with Golden Lane Housing and Avenues marks an exciting step in our collaborative efforts to help people in Norfolk thrive in new specialist homes.”

Emily Collinson, director of development and growth at Golden Lane Housing, added: “We are incredibly proud to begin work on our new specialist housing development in Lynn with all our key partners who have helped make this happen.

“This project will create much-needed homes for adults with a learning disability and autistic people, allowing them to live independently in their own community, close to the friends, family, and support networks that are so important to them.

“We can’t wait to see our first tenants move into their homes next year.”

Specialist roles for social care professionals will be at the heart of the service, with an aim of ensuring that residents receive personalised support tailored to their needs.

People interested in finding out more can pre-register their interest with Avenues Group - a specialist care and support provider helping people with disabilities and additional needs to live fulfilling lives. To register your interest, email recruitment@avenuesgroup.org.uk

Jo Land, group chief executive of Avenues, said: "This development represents an opportunity for us to welcome new colleagues into our community of dedicated people, all focused on providing high-quality, person-centred support to local residents.

“Every role will make a real difference in people’s lives, helping them feel valued, supported, and part of their community.

“By working alongside trusted partners, we will strengthen community connections and create a place where people can smile, laugh, grow – and achieve great things."

Golden Lane Housing will oversee the development once completed, while Avenues will provide specialist care and support services for residents once they move in.

The project is being delivered by HBV Group and ATEL Design and Build.

Oliver Carroll, development director at HBV Group, said: “We’re proud to be working with our partners to deliver these new homes in Lynn.

“Every project like this is about more than bricks and mortar, it’s about creating opportunities for people to live with greater independence and connection to their community.

“It’s fantastic to see another development in Norfolk moving forward, and we’re committed to ensuring every detail reflects the needs and aspirations of the people who will call these homes their own.”

Neil MacKrell, construction director at ATEL Design and Build, added: “This is a great milestone for everyone involved in the project. Our team is focused on delivering high-quality, accessible homes that meet the needs of residents now and in the future.

“We’re pleased to see work officially begin on site and look forward to completing another scheme that makes a real difference. The collaboration between all partners has been excellent and is key to the project’s success.”

This scheme is one of three supported living developments under way in Norfolk, alongside similar projects in Swaffham and Norwich.