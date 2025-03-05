These are the planning applications submitted to our councils this week…

WEST NORFOLK

Bircham: 25/00301/F, Toftsend, Syderstone Road, Bircham Tofts, variation of conditions 2 & 3 of planning permission 23/00461/F- variation of conditions 2 and 3 of planning permission 22/02252/F: Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of replacement dwelling.

The following planning applications have been submitted

Burnham Market: 25/00331/F, 10 Patternmakers Close, Householder: Single-storey extension to the south and new enclosed porch to the front door.

Clenchwarton: 24/02131/FM, Land Adjacent To 117, Main Road, Construction of twenty-four residential dwellings (Class C3) with associated infrastructure and landscaping.

Denver: 25/00304/F, Hill House, Ryston Road, Householder: Single-storey extensions and alterations to existing two-storey dwelling and construction of garage

Dersingham: 25/00307/F, 2 Chapel Road, retropective householder- Extension to side of rear projection and alterations to rear projection roof.

Docking: 25/00319/F, Weathertop, Station Road, Removal of rear garage. Proposed extension to side and rear of the property, to include store, porch and kitchen area. Proposed balcony above store is accessed from the first floor and external staircase.

Downham: 25/00295/F, 41 Wingfields, Householder: Single-storey extension to side of dwelling;

25/00337/F, 33B Lynn Road, Householder: Two-storey extension and alterations to existing two-storey dwelling.

East Rudham: 25/00328/F, Long Barn, 3 Broomsthorpe Barns, Coxford Road, Broomsthorpe, Householder: Proposed Extension and Alterations,

25/00351/PACU6, Rainbow Stores, 4 Bakers Court, 1 Bagthorpe Road, notification for prior approval: change of use from commercial, business and service (use class e) to dwelling house (use class c3): Conversion of shop into one bedroom studio dwelling. All elevations will remain as existing other than the removal of shop signage, landscaping alterations are proposed to provide appropriate parking & amenity to the unit.

East Winch: 25/00280/F, Old Railway Yard, Gayton Road, Retrospective application for 3 storage yards separated with palisade fencing and lockable gates.

Great Massingham: 25/00323/F, The Dabbling Duck, 11 Abbey Road, Overflow car park (retrospective).

Heacham: 25/00283/F, 50 Hunstanton Road, Variation of conditions 2 of planning permission 13/01570/F – Extension to dwelling to create sunroom, garaging and self-contained dwelling to provide holiday accommodation.

Hunstanton: 25/00196/F, 16 Bernard Crescent, Single-storey extensions and internal alterations;

25/00247/F, Nails 58, 58 Westgate, Replacement shop front, new hardstanding and railings to front, internal alterations to flat & loft conversion providing an additional bedroom with dormer window and roof lights.

Ingoldisthorpe: 25/00327/F, La Normandie, 10 Ingoldsby Avenue, Demolition of conservatory with new rear extension to 10 Ingoldsby Avenue forming open plan Lounge / Kitchen and Diner.

Lynn: 25/00255/F, HSBC, 21 New Conduit Street, Replacement of principal entrance doors on a like-for-like basis;

25/00273/F, Bishops Lynn House, 18 Tuesday Market Place, Change of use from offices to a house;

25/00292/F, Tim Clayton Jewellers, 21 - 23 Chapel Street, Conversion of former shop / workshop to B&B accommodation;

25/00300/F, 111 Bagge Road, Gaywood, Householder: Proposed replacement garage;

24/02228/NMA_1, 40 Avenue Road, non-material amendment to planning consent 24/02228/F- Proposed replacement dwelling and detached double garage with games room above - Self-Build.

25/00342/CM, King's Lynn Academy, 60 Queen Mary Road, Gaywood, County Matters Application: Discharge of BNG Condition 18 and informative for Biodiversity Gain Plan of planning permission FUL/2024/0021 (24/00723/CM): Proposed erection of a Design and Technology block and expansion of dining hall, with associated external works to include new cycle access and new pedestrian pathway;

15/02132/NMA_3, Victory Court, 34 Bryggen Road, North Lynn Industrial Estate, non-material amendment of planning permission 15/02132/F: New office units at Victory Court (retrospective);

24/01540/NMAM_1, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gayton Road, Queen Elizabeth Hospital Site, non-material amendment to planning consent 24/01540/FM – Erection of Central Sterile Services Department, alongside plant, provision of car parking, landscaping and associated works;

25/00343/F, Campbells Business Park, Campbells Meadow, The planning application is the removal of existing bund and the construction of 4 No Commercial / Industrial buildings;

25/00348/F, 22 Chase Avenue, Householder: Side extension, window alterations and rendering;

25/00355/LDP, 33 All Saints Street, lawful development certificate application for a proposed: Change of use from 4 bedroom C3 dwellinghouse to 6-bedroom, 6-person small house in multiple occupation C4

Marshland St James: 25/00316/RM, Land At E553405 N311062 And E of 62, Smeeth Road, reserved matter application- Approval of the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the dwelling;

25/00325/O, Land At E553606 N311364, Hunters Drove, outline planning permission with some matters reserved: Proposed self-build dwellings.

Middleton: 25/00294/F, Agricultural Building And Caravan E of Sunset And Weedy Cottage, School Road, variation of conditions 2, 4, 5, 6 and 8 of planning permission 24/01648/F: self-build conversion and extension of agricultural building to a dwelling;

25/00329/O, Land At E566864 N314614, Bishops Close, Blackborough End, outline application self-build - single-storey, self-build dwelling.

Old Hunstanton: 25/00310/F, 7 Kelsey Close, Variation of condition number 2 attached to planning permission 23/02272/F: Single-storey side extension and associated alterations;

25/00311/F: Cedar Lodge, 2 Hamilton Road West, variation of condition 2 of planning consent 24/00349/F: Replacement dwelling (self-build).

Outwell: 25/00202/F, Fernie House, The Cottons, retrospective householder: Demolition of rear ground floor extension and erection of two-storey rear extension.

Pentney: 25/00187/F, Land At E572012 N314278, Bilney Road, retrospective: Change of use from Sui Generis to use for private family activities and retention of mobile caravan for recreational hobby purposes;

25/00350/F, Pentney House, 2 St Marys Meadow, householder: Disabled Adapted Physiotherapy and Relaxation Room for applicant’s severely disabled daughter. Replacing timber summer house.

Ringstead: 25/00298/LDP, Hillside, 60 High Street, Application for a Lawful Development Certificate proposed: Removal of existing roof covering to allow for structural repair and weatherproofing, together with repair to dwelling eaves, repointing of brickwork to external walls incl. chimney with lime mortar, replacement of PVCU guttering with metal gutter and window & door replacements, with new portico.

Shouldham Thorpe: 25/00332/F, Fodderstone Mill, Mill Road, two-storey link extension and alterations.

Snettisham: 25/00349/F, 2 Park Farm Barns, Bircham Road, householder - conversion of attached garage to a kitchen and storage area with the addition of new bi-fold doors and 2no. roof lights.

South Wootton: 25/00338/F, 56 The Birches, Householder: Proposed garden store and garden room

Southery: 25/00306/DM, Farthings Drove Farm, Farthing Drove, Brandon Creek, prior notification demolition - the building is a two-storey building of red brick construction with pitched slate roof and a chimney.

Tilney St Lawrence: 25/00238/F, 119 Magdalen Road, Replacement dwelling in place of a mobile home;

25/00326/O, Land between 42 And 56, Magdalen Road, Outline application for proposed self-build dwellings.

Upwell: 25/00270/F, Land And Buildings At E550219 N300679, Back Drove, demolition of barn and construction of new self-build 3 bedroom dwelling, and formation of new access;

25/00297/O, Land E549465 N301039 N of 25, Dovecote Road, outline application self-build - outline permission for single detached self-build dwelling;

25/00347/F, Commercial buildings northwest of 4 Millfield, Town Street, variation of condition 2 and removal of conditions 3, 4, and 5 of planning permission 24/01325/F: Proposed full application for barn conversion to dwelling, (to extend and alter Class Q approved scheme), including conversion of adjacent building to associated domestic garage and defining of proposed garden area.

Walpole Cross Keys: 25/00368/PACU3, agricultural buildings at Cross Keys Nursery, Little Holme Road, notification for prior approval: Change of use of agricultural building to 5no. dwellinghouses (Schedule 2, Part 3, Class Q): Proposed conversion of existing barns to form 5no. new dwellinghouses.

Walpole Highway: 25/00335/AG, Cobblers Farm, Cobblers Lane, agricultural prior notification: Erection of livestock pen and concrete yard measuring 7.5m x 90m (Schedule 2, Part 6);

25/00336/F, Ivy House, West Drove South, householder: Extension and alterations to existing annexe at Ivy House, West Drove South, Walpole Highway, Wisbech, Norfolk.

Walsoken: 25/00275/F, Sibley House, Station Road, Proposed erection of kennel buildings, within the confines of existing buildings (to be repaired made good) and creation of external exercise area for operational use;

25/00285/F, Land North of Fairhaven, Lynn Road, self-build - proposed dwelling and car port.

Watlington: 25/00185/F, 2 Thomas Close, front and rear extension to existing property and change of use of attached purchased land to be used for garden and parking.

West Walton: 25/00305/F, Clark's Paddock, 154 Salts Road, West Walton, self-build: Proposed replacement dwelling and garage.

West Winch: 25/00287/F, Land Between 48 And 49, Coronation Avenue, Variation of condition 2 of planning permission 23/00793/F: Proposed semi-detached chalet bungalows.

Wormegay: 25/00265/F, Holy Cross Federation School, Wormegay Church of England Primary, Castle Road, Change of use of land and buildings to two holiday lets.

NORTH NORFOLK

West Raynham: LA/25/0233, 5 Blenheim Way, installation of exhaust flue.