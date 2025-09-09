Work to create a new bus lane near a key town roundabout has begun - and is expected to last four months.

Road closures and restrictions are now in place on Grimston Road, near the Knights Hill roundabout on the outskirts of Lynn, until January 18.

The project will cost £885,000 and is part of Norfolk County Council’s Bus Service Improvement Plans (BSIP).

A new bus lane will be installed on Grimston Road. Picture: Google Maps

The authority previously said: “Currently, buses are caught in the congestion at Knights Hill roundabout, and when stopping at bus stops, cause further congestion.

“Installation of a bus lane will allow bus priority and remove the issue of stopped buses causing congestion.

“This will result in buses navigating the area more effectively, which will improve journey times and reliability for local services.”

The following restrictions are now in place:

• Two-way lights at times, with traffic flow maintained throughout the project.

• Grimston Road and the outer lane on the west of Knights Hill roundabout will be closed overnight for surfacing works between 7pm and 6am, from January 5 until January 18.

• A 30mph speed limit will be imposed around the roundabout area for the duration of the works.

It is expected that there will be some delays and that some bus services may be affected.

“We understand that any disruption can be frustrating and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused whilst work takes place,” a county council spokesperson said.

“We thank everyone affected for their patience and will be working to minimise the impact as much as possible.”