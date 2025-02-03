The construction timescale for a new supermarket on the outskirts of Lynn has been revealed.

Although a start date has yet to be confirmed, a document has stated that when it does, a second Aldi is expected to take 50 weeks to build.

The budget supermarket is proposed for land between the A149 and Greenyard Way, near the Hardwick industrial estate, which was previously set to house a new Lidl store.

Land off Greenyard Way in Lynn, where the new Aldi is set to be built. Picture: Google Maps

However, its bosses pulled the plug on those plans - with their Aldi counterparts snapping up the land, which was originally part of a proposed Morston Point retail park.

Now, a construction, environmental and logistics management plan says work will be split into three phases.

The first, lasting 14 weeks, will focus on earthworks.

The existing Aldi store on Queen Mary Road, Gaywood. Picture: Google Maps

The eight-week second phase, described as “enabling works”, will involve the construction of an access road.

Finally, a lengthy “main construction” phase lasting 28 weeks will see the supermarket itself built.

Work is expected to take place from 7.30am to 6pm from Monday to Friday, and between 7.30am and 1pm on Saturdays.

“On-site noise levels will be monitored regularly, particularly if changes in machinery or project designs are introduced,” the management plan says.

It adds: “Good relations with people living and working in the vicinity of site operations are of paramount importance.

“Good relations can be developed by keeping people informed of progress and by treating complaints fairly and expeditiously.”

Meanwhile, where possible, traffic will be minimised during building work “in the interests of highway safety, the free-flow of traffic and to safeguard the amenities of the area”.

The Lynn News previously reported in mid-2023 about Aldi’s desire for a second store in Lynn, joining an existing one at Queen Mary Road in Gaywood.

Bosses were searching for freehold town centre, edge-of-centre and retail park sites which are suitable for property development - and identified Lynn as one of its prime locations.