Eight team members from an electrical company have trekked along a UK landmark to raise funds for a men’s mental health charity.

The team from JAS Electrical Contractors LTD in Upwell conquered Hadrian’s Wall, raising thousands for the 8:56 Foundation.

The group, made up of Cody, James, Simon, Jack, Ryan, Kieran, Korben, and Henry, took on the historic 84-mile route with a shared purpose: to support conversations that too often go unspoken in male-dominated industries such as construction, where 7,000 people have lost their lives to suicide in the last decade.

The team raised £4,700 for the men’s mental health charity, which was set up in memory of Lee Calton, who died by suicide in 2021.

Their fundraising efforts will directly fund over 150 Talking Therapy sessions, providing vital support to men who may be struggling in silence.

“There were tough moments on the walk,” Cody said.

“But the support we had from loved ones and remembering who we were walking for kept us going. Every step reminded us why speaking up is so important and supporting each other matters.”

The 8:56 Foundation, which works to break down stigma and encourage open dialogue around men’s mental health, praised the team’s commitment and courage.

“This type of brilliant support is what keeps us going, and we cannot thank them enough,” said Richard Watson from the foundation.

“When people like the JAS Electrical team step up, they’re not just raising money, they’re raising awareness, challenging stigma, and showing others that it’s okay to talk.

“Their efforts will have a real and meaningful impact.”

The 8:56 Foundation recently met with the team to hear their stories and motivations firsthand.

It was clear that mental health is a deeply personal issue for many of them, and their walk was more than just a fundraiser, a spokesperson said.

“In industries like construction and electrical work, where men make up the majority, mental health often goes unspoken,” James from JAS added.

“We’re proud to stand with the 8:56 and share their message: it’s time to talk differently.”