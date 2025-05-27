A consultant nurse from Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has played a key role in highlighting how pioneering research is helping to transform healthcare for coastal and rural communities.

Emma Clark, a consultant nurse in palliative and end of life care, joined regional healthcare leaders in April to present innovative work to Duncan Burton, chief nursing officer for England.

The event, part of the Norfolk Initiative for Coastal and Rural Health Equalities (NICHE), showcased how evidence-based care and embedded research are being used to tackle health inequalities in under-served areas.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn

The consultant shared insights from a project titled ‘Seeing Red – Improving End-of-Life Care Pathway across West Norfolk’.

The initiative, a collaboration between the QEH and local partners, focuses on improving outcomes for patients nearing the end of life through earlier recognition of their needs, better coordination of care, and cross-system learning.

Emma said: “This work is transforming care by embedding research directly into clinical practice.

“By identifying gaps and acting on evidence, we’re able to make meaningful changes that benefit patients and their families during the most vulnerable time of their lives.”

The presentation drew praise from Mr Burton, who said: “It was great to meet NICHE fellows and hear how research and evaluation led by nurses and other healthcare professionals is improving care in rural and coastal communities, reducing health inequalities, and supporting people’s wellbeing.

“This excellent work demonstrates the importance of locally led innovation and leadership. Nurses and healthcare professionals will be vital to delivering the government’s ten-year health plan and shaping a future-ready NHS.”

Dr Jonathan Webster, professor of practice development and co-director of NICHE, added: “Our NICHE fellows are making a powerful impact through their embedded research. They’re not only improving outcomes locally but also contributing knowledge with national and international relevance.

"The visit from the chief nurse for England has helped shine a spotlight on their incredible achievements.”